Mizuho’s April-September profit falls 11.5% on weak lending

Mizuho Financial Group said Monday its net profit fell 11.5 percent for the six months ending in September, as it struggles to reverse declining income at its core banking business.

Japan’s third-largest lender by assets said its net profit came in at ¥316.7 billion during the April-September period, versus ¥358.2 billion a year ago.

Mizuho and its rival Japanese banks have been hit by diminishing returns from lending under the Bank of Japan’s massive monetary easing, which has pushed down interest rates on mortgages, car loans and corporate borrowing.

For the full year through March, Mizuho maintained its net profit forecast of ¥550 billion, down 8.8 percent from the previous year and above an average estimate of ¥547.6 billion from 16 analysts polled.