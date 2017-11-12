Abe seeks Malaysia’s help in getting new TPP up and running early

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday sought Malaysia’s cooperation for the early effectuation of the new Trans-Pacific Partnership free trade pact among 11 countries, excluding the United States.

Abe made the call at a meeting with Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak in Manila.

Najib thanked Japan for its leadership in helping the 11 countries reach a broad accord on the new TPP.

The broad accord was made in ministerial talks among the countries, including Japan and Malaysia, in the central Vietnamese city of Danang last week, after the United States withdrew from the original 12-nation TPP in January.

At a separate meeting later Sunday, Abe and Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo confirmed close cooperation between their countries over North Korea’s nuclear and ballistic missile development, and the situation in the South China Sea, where China is accelerating moves to build military footholds.

Abe flew to the Philippine capital on Sunday afternoon to attend a series of summit talks related to the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, including the East Asia Summit, after taking part in an Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit and holding a series of bilateral summits in Danang.