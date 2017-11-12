Hibakusha calls for abolition of nuclear weapons during Vatican speech

An atomic bomb survivor strongly called for the abolition of nuclear weapons during an international conference held in the Vatican City on Saturday.

Nuclear weapons are “an injustice that must be abolished by the responsibility of the humans that made them,” Masako Wada, 74, assistant secretary-general of the Japan Confederation of A- and H-Bomb Sufferers Organizations, or Nihon Hidankyo, addressed the conference.

Wada was exposed to radiation from the atomic bomb that the United States dropped on the city of Nagasaki on Aug. 9, 1945, when she was one year old.

Windows and walls of her house 2.9 km (almost 2 miles) from the epicenter of the explosion were shattered due to the blast, Wada said, citing a story she heard from her mother. Her mother told her that everybody lost feelings at the time as so many dead bodies were cremated day after day, according to her.

Wada asked, “What is human dignity?” She said, “Humans are not created to be treated like this.” Before Nagasaki, the city of Hiroshima was devastated by the U.S. atomic bombing on Aug. 6, 1945, in the closing days of World War II.

The adoption in July of a U.N. nuclear weapons ban treaty provided “tremendous hope and courage,” she said. “We must continue to urge the nuclear-armed states and their allies, including Japan, to sign and ratify the treaty.”

Nuclear states and nuclear umbrella states, including Japan, the only country attacked with nuclear arms, did not join the negotiations on the treaty.

The international conference, held for two days through Saturday, brought together government officials, civic group representatives and Nobel Peace Prize laureates.