Hundreds join Queer Pride event in India, where gay sex continues to be illegal

Hundreds of gay rights activists and supporters, many wearing colorful costumes and holding balloons, marched through the Indian capital on Sunday in celebration but also in defiance in a nation that continues to outlaw homosexuality.

As people chanted and marched to the beat of drums during New Delhi’s 10th annual Queer Pride march, many said they were frustrated with the law but also hoped it will soon change.

Tish Anand wore a wig that he says was inspired by the Disney Channel character Hannah Montana. He said he cannot understand why authorities “criminalized love.”

Manak Matiyani, one of the organizers, said they are fighting for the rights of every Indian to live the way they choose.

Indian law makes gay sex punishable by up to 10 years in prison.