Britain’s Gove says he will not block any move by May to increase Brexit bill

British Environment Minister Michael Gove, a Brexit campaigner, said Sunday he will not block Prime Minister Theresa May if she decides Britain has to increase its financial offer in its divorce with the European Union.

Speaking on the BBC’s Andrew Marr Show,” Gove said he does not believe it is time to walk away from the talks that have faltered over how much Britain will pay to leave the bloc.

Asked if he will block May if she increases the sum, Gove said: “I certainly would not . . . I wouldn’t block the prime minister in doing what she believed was right.

“We have to make sure that when we are negotiating on money or on anything else, that we both respect Britain’s interests but also, as the prime minister has said, that no EU country is out of pocket as a result of the decisions that we’ve made.”

Meanwhile, Brexit Minister David Davis said Sunday the European Union has agreed that Britain will not have to come up with a figure for a financial deal to leave the bloc before moving talks on to discuss a trade deal.

Speaking to Sky News, Davis said Britain agreed to the sequencing of talks demanded by the EU but had told the bloc’s negotiators it will not come up with a figure to push them beyond “phase one.”

“We said: ‘Alright. we’ll do this sequencing, but don’t imagine you will have a number or a formula (for the financial settlement) at the end of it. We’ll get toward that process but you won’t have a number or a formula before we move on to the next stage.’ They accepted that,” he said.