Abe meets with Taiwanese lawmaker at APEC summit in Vietnam despite warning from Xi

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe on Sunday held a meeting in Vietnam with a Taiwanese politician, hours after Chinese President Xi Jinping warned him not to break with past consensus on what Beijing regards as a renegade province.

Abe held a 30-minute meeting with James Soong, head of the People First Party, on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation summit in Danang, Vietnam, according to the Foreign Ministry in Tokyo.

After meeting with Soong, Abe left Vietnam and flew to Manila later in the day, where he was scheduled to meet Indonesian President Joko “Jokowi” Widodo and Malaysian Prime Minister Najib Razak.

The meeting with Soong risks creating a backlash from China even as Abe says he wants deeper cooperation on the threat posed by North Korea. In a summit with Xi on Saturday night, Abe received no clear response to a proposal that he visit China next year to mark the 40th anniversary of a friendship treaty.

Ties between China and Japan are less hostile than when Abe took office five years ago amid anger over a worsening territorial dispute. But he hasn’t succeeded in taking the chill off relations with Japan’s biggest trading partner.

In the meeting, Abe told Soong that Taiwan is an important partner with shared values and close economic ties. Both sides agreed there has been progress in ties over the past year and Abe said he looks forward to further strengthening, while maintaining the unofficial nature of the relationship.

On Saturday Xi told Abe that the stable development of China-Japan ties is in the interests of both countries and that both sides should “work tirelessly to create conditions for the continued improvement of Sino-Japanese relations,” according to remarks published by the People’s Daily’s web portal.

“The key to improved Sino-Japanese relations lies in mutual trust,” Xi told Abe, urging Japan to deal with questions over history and Taiwan according to consensuses already reached by the two sides.

In March, China’s foreign ministry said it lodged a “serious” protest with Japan after Vice Minister for Internal Affairs and Communications Jiro Akama attended a cultural exchange meeting in Taiwan.

On Jan. 1, Japan also changed the name of its mission in Taipei to the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association, which could be seen as implying state-to-state relations.

The Japanese Foreign Ministry statement referred to Taiwan as Chinese Taipei in line with diplomatic protocol.