Department stores among nine firms to be fined over alleged bid-rigging involving Japan Railway uniforms

The Fair Trade Commission plans to fine nine companies about ¥45 million in total over suspected bid-rigging for uniforms delivered to East Japan Railway Co. (JR East) or West Japan Railway Co. (JR West), informed sources said.

The antitrust watchdog has informed the nine, which include department store operators Isetan Mitsukoshi Holdings Ltd., Daimaru Matsuzakaya Department Stores Co. and Sogo & Seibu Co., of the fines. The FTC also plans to issue a cease-and-desist order to a group of 12 companies that includes the nine.

According to the sources, the companies are suspected to have begun several years ago preselecting winning bidders in talks among relevant officials for orders from JR East and JR West for uniforms for their train crew members and maintenance workers in violation of the antimonopoly law.

Marubeni Mates Ltd., Sojitz General Merchandise Corp. and Toyobo STC Co. were allegedly involved in bid-rigging for orders from both railway operators, the sources said.