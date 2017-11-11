When teenage girls text like middle-aged men

On Nov. 8, the #おじさんLINE hashtag topped Japan Trending rankings on Twitter. The hashtag refers to the manner in which ojisan (middle-aged men) text other people.

That same day, news program “Mezamashi TV” unveiled its top five tendencies of middle-aged men when they text. According to the program, middle-aged men send long messages and weird compliments, start talking about themselves without being asked, use “-chan” as a suffix for surnames and add countless emoji and emoticons to messages.

Most middle-aged men are attempting to be polite when texting in this way, but many teenagers feel irritated or even a little intimidated upon receiving such texts. Recently, however, teenage girls are beating middle-aged men at their own game and sending messages in the same way as their older counterparts. Dubbed おじさんLINEごっこ (ojisan LINE gokko), such messages typically combine a long text with myriad emoji.

Following the program, a number of people posted their thoughts on Twitter. “I will be careful not to send おじさんLINE from now on,” wrote Twitter user @tabo_505. Another Twitter user posting under the handle @_Smitter shared some pictures that offered others guidance on how to text like a middle-aged man, with the tweet receiving 73,000 retweets and 87,000 “likes.”

While this is all very well and good, we now just have to pray that teenagers don’t start texting like お爺さん (ojiisan, or grandfathers).