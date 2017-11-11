Grisly Zama murders prompt Japan to look at ways of combating suicide, preventing killings

The government has decided to draw up a range of measures by year’s end in a bid to prevent cases similar to the recent murder and dismemberment of nine people at an apartment in Zama, Kanagawa Prefecture.

The government will also discuss regulations on Twitter posts, with some steps possibly put in place before the package of measures is compiled.

“I want each relevant minister to exercise leadership so that the government can unite to take measures to prevent similar cases,” Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga said at Friday during a meeting of key Cabinet members.

Suga instructed the ministers to fully investigate the case, share information, strengthen measures against inappropriate websites and posts related to suicide while also beefing up mental health care for young people who express suicidal thoughts on the internet.

Other participants in the meeting included National Public Safety Commission Chairman Hachiro Okonogi, Internal Affairs and Communications Minister Seiko Noda, and Education, Culture, Sports, Science and Technology Minister Yoshimasa Hayashi.

Bureau-chief-level officials from the ministries and agencies concerned will meet next week to discuss specific measures.

Takahiro Shiraishi, 27, was arrested late last month in the Zama case on suspicion of abandoning bodies.

Police plan to serve a fresh arrest warrant to Shiraishi over the nine victims’ murders. Shiraishi has admitted to killing all nine, sources said.

Shiraishi contacted his targets, who had expressed suicidal thoughts over social media, via Twitter to get them to visit his apartment. He told them that he was also considering killing himself, but told police during questioning after his arrest that this was a lie.