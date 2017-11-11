Abe, Xi to hold talks on sidelines of Asia summit

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe plans was to hold a bilateral meeting with Chinese President Xi Jinping on Saturday afternoon on the sidelines of a regional economic summit in the Vietnamese coastal city of Danang.

The schedule of the one-on-one meeting, their first since July, was announced by Japanese officials Friday night.

The meeting comes mere weeks after Abe and Xi further solidified their respective grips on power through key political events at home. It is also marked by more favorable conditions for Asia’s two biggest economies to quicken the tempo of reconciliation.

The meeting will be their sixth since they took power in 2012. Past talks, however, have lasted no more than about 40 minutes, and have taken place on the sidelines of multilateral gatherings rather than detailed discussions held on an official visit by either side.