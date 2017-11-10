Abe and Putin agree to strictly apply U.N.’s latest sanctions against North Korea

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said Friday that he and Russian President Vladimir Putin agreed to strictly implement U.N. sanctions on North Korea.

Abe told reporters about the agreement just after meeting with Putin in the Vietnamese coastal city of Danang. The meeting also focused on joint economic programs the two countries plan to launch on the disputed Russian-held islands off Hokkaido.

At the outset of their meeting, Putin said he is “very pleased” that ties between the two countries are “steadily developing,” backed by active political dialogue and progress on economic cooperation.

The meeting, their 20th, took place on the sidelines of a regional summit and just days after the prime minister and U.S. President Donald Trump agreed to maximize pressure on North Korea until it changes its nuclear and missile policies.

When Abe held his formal meeting with Trump in Tokyo on Monday, the two leaders agreed that more cooperation from China and Russia is needed to rein in North Korea.

North Korea has halted its string of provocative arms tests for nearly two months now, but it has not shown any sign of relenting on its quest to develop a nuclear-tipped intercontinental ballistic missile.

Meeting before the opening of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum summit, Abe told Putin that he wants to discuss steps toward denuclearizing the Korean Peninsula.

Still, China and Russia, two of the five veto-wielding permanent members of the U.N. Security Council, have diplomatic and economic ties with North Korea, and they are traditionally reluctant to push Pyongyang into a corner.

Also a major topic of the Abe-Putin meeting was the joint economic projects for the islands off Hokkaido, which are at the center of a territorial dispute dating back to the end of World War II.

Etorofu, Kunashiri, Shikotan and the Habomai group of islets were seized by the Soviet Union in 1945 after Japan’s surrender in World War II. The sovereignty dispute has prevented Japan and Russia from signing a peace treaty to formally end the war.

When Abe and Putin last held talks in September in Vladivostok in Russia’s Far East, both sides agreed to designate five candidate areas for the projects and to undertake each as quickly as possible.

The areas included aquaculture and wind power. While Russia is eager to develop its Far East, Japan hopes that carrying out the projects will pave the way toward settling the long-running dispute.