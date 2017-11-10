Dollar stuck around ¥113.50 as U.S. tax legislation faces uncertainty

The dollar moved in a narrow range around ¥113.50 in Tokyo trading Friday, amid growing uncertainties over the course of tax system reform in the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.57-57, up slightly from ¥113.51-52 at the same time Thursday. The euro was at $1.1632-1632, up from $1.1604-1605, and at ¥132.11-11, up from ¥131.73-73.

The dollar hovered at levels slightly higher than ¥113.40 early in the morning, after sinking as low as around ¥113.10 in overseas trading overnight on stock falls and worries about the U.S. tax overhaul.

On Thursday, the U.S. Senate released its tax reform plan contrasting starkly with the House version, particularly on the highest income tax rate and taxable income brackets. Market players have become pessimistic about successful implementation of the reform, traders said.

In Tokyo, the dollar firmed around ¥113.50 later in the morning following a rise in long-term U.S. Treasury yields in off-hours trading but was pushed back below ¥113.40 by noon. The greenback buoyed around ¥113.50 in the afternoon after the Nikkei stock average pared its losses, traders said.

As long as the fate of the U.S. tax reform remains murky, the dollar can hardly go up much further, a currency broker said.

An official at an asset management firm said the dollar’s downside “will continue to be solid thanks to the U.S. economy’s firmness.”