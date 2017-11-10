Tokyo stocks continue decline on Wall Street downturn

Stocks lost further ground on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Friday, meeting with selling prompted by an overnight sell-off on Wall Street.

The key Nikkei 225 average plummeted 187.29 points, or 0.82 percent, to finish at 22,681.42, extending its losing streak to a third market day. On Thursday, it gave up 45.11 points.

The Topix, including all first-section issues, closed down 12.67 points, or 0.70 percent, at 1,800.44, after losing 4.49 points the previous day.

The market opened substantially lower in the wake of U.S. stocks suffering setbacks on Thursday, with the Dow Jones industrial average snapping its seven-session winning streak and the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index also pulling back.

The Wall Street downturn, reflecting uncertainties over the course of U.S. tax reform, let investors step up Tokyo stock selling to cash in on the recent rally, brokers said. In the morning, the Nikkei fell over 350 points at one point.

Also battered by the yen’s firming against the dollar, the Tokyo market remained in negative territory in the afternoon. But as expectations for the Bank of Japan’s purchases of exchange-traded funds grew, the Nikkei, as well as the Topix, cut their losses, brokers said.

The market “entered a full-fledged correction phase,” said Yutaka Miura, senior technical analyst at Mizuho Securities Co.

U.S. equities are likely to go down further with a lack of buying incentives after corporate earnings reporting peaks out in the United States, taking a toll on the Tokyo market, Miura forecast.

Hideyuki Ishiguro, senior strategist at Daiwa Securities Co., pointed out that the market has been undergoing “a mere speed adjustment” to cool down overheated buying sentiment.

“Foreign investors still have ample funds” for Japanese share purchases and are expected to keep hunting issues with strong earnings, according to Ishiguro.

Falling issues far outnumbered rising ones 1,357 to 596 on the TSE’s first section, while 81 issues were unchanged.

Volume plunged to 1.890 billion shares, from Thursday’s 2.747 billion shares.

The stronger yen battered such export-oriented names as automakers Toyota, Nissan and Honda and technology firms Kyocera and Panasonic.

Megabank groups Mitsubishi UFJ, Sumitomo Mitsui and Mizuho and insurers Dai-ichi Life and Tokio Marine met with selling after their U.S. peers fared poorly in New York on Thursday.

Other major losers included tire maker Bridgestone and optical equipment manufacturer Hoya.

Meanwhile, semiconductor-related Sumco jumped 10.72 percent following its announcement the previous day of a 3.35-fold operating profit rise in January-September.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average plunged 380 points to close at 22,520.