Republicans run from Senate hopeful accused of sexual contact with minor

Several Republicans on Thursday urged their party’s candidate for a vacant U.S. Senate seat to quit the race if an explosive report that he had a sexual encounter with a 14-year-old girl is true.

Four women, speaking on the record, told The Washington Post that Roy Moore of Alabama pursued them when they were 18 or younger and he was in his early thirties working as an assistant district attorney.

According to the Post, Leigh Corfman, now 53, said when she was 14 Moore took her into his house in the woods near Gadsden, Alabama, removed her shirt and pants, and fondled her over her bra and underpants.

Moore guided her to touch him over his “tight” white underwear, she said.

“I wasn’t ready for that,” Corfman told the Post.

Moore, who is 70, married for three decades, and the father of four, denied any sexual impropriety. His campaign called the Post story “fake news.”

“After over 40 years of public service (by Moore), if any of these allegations were true, they would have been made public long before now,” the Moore campaign said in an email to supporters.

Moore, an anti-establishment conservative and former Alabama Supreme Court justice, and Democrat Doug Jones face off in a special Senate election on Dec. 12 to replace Jeff Sessions, who is now U.S. attorney general.

Moore made his name in Republican politics through his public devotion to hard-line Christian conservative positions. He was twice removed from his Supreme Court position: once for disobeying a federal court order to remove a 5,200 pound granite Ten Commandments monument from the lobby of the state judicial building, and later for urging state probate judges to defy the U.S. Supreme Court decision that legalized gay marriage.

On Thursday, senior Republicans swiftly called for Moore to step aside from the Senate race if the allegations are shown to be true.

The man he defeated in the Republican primary, current Sen. Luther Strange, left open the possibility he may re-enter the campaign.

Moore’s name cannot be removed from the ballot before the Dec. 12 special election even if he withdraws from the race, according to John Bennett, a spokesman for the Alabama secretary of state. A write-in campaign remains possible, Bennett added.

Strange wouldn’t immediately say whether he would re-enter the race. “Well, that’s getting the cart ahead of the horse. But I will have something to say about that. Let me do some more research,” he said in an interview.

Reaction to the Post story was swift and severe.

“The allegations against Alabama Senate candidate Roy Moore are deeply troubling,” said Colorado Sen. Chairman Cory Gardner, who leads the Senate GOP campaign arm. “If these allegations are found to be true, Roy Moore must drop out of the Alabama special Senate election.”

The intensity of the reaction may partly reflect lingering bad feelings from the primary contest between Strange and Moore, held in late September. Much of the Republican establishment — including McConnell and President Donald Trump — supported Strange, while the GOP’s more conservative flank — including former Trump strategist Steve Bannon — backed Moore.

On the ground in Alabama, some Republicans were willing to downplay the allegations.

“Take Joseph and Mary. Mary was a teenager and Joseph was an adult carpenter. They became parents of Jesus,” Alabama state Auditor Jim Ziegler told The Washington Examiner.

The stunning accusations by the four women reverberated through Washington.

“If these allegations are true, he must step aside,” Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell said. At least a dozen other Republicans followed suit.

Sen. John McCain, the 2008 Republican presidential nominee, immediately declared the allegations “disqualifying” for Moore.

“He should immediately step aside and allow the people of Alabama to elect a candidate they can be proud of,” McCain said.

The Post said that while reporting in Alabama about Moore’s Senate campaign, a reporter heard that he had allegedly sought relationships with teenage girls. Two reporters contacted the women, who all were initially reluctant to speak publicly. The women say they don’t know one another.

The Post said it interviewed more than 30 people, including mothers and friends of the girls.

It detailed how Gloria Thacker Deason was 18 in 1979 when she and 32-year-old Moore began going on dates where they hugged and kissed, she told the Post.

Wendy Miller said Moore, in the presence of her mother, asked her out on dates when she was 16. Her mother said no, and Miller said she realized years later that the idea of a grown man wanting to date a teenager was “disgusting.”

The particulars about Moore’s relationship with Corfman, then 14, were the most alarming.

“I wasn’t ready for that — I had never put my hand on a man’s penis, much less an erect one,” Corfman said.

Moore could have faced prison time, but the statute of limitations has expired, the Post reported.