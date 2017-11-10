Koike’s party expected to get ¥503 million in subsidies in 2017; Edano’s group to bag ¥437 million

Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike’s Kibo no To (Party of Hope) is expected to receive ¥503 million in political subsidies for 2017, a Jiji Press survey has found.

Meanwhile, the Constitutional Democratic Party of Japan, launched by former Chief Cabinet Secretary Yukio Edano, is expected to obtain ¥437 million.

Both parties were established just before the House of Representatives election last month. They absorbed members of the Democratic Party, which split up.

Edano’s party garnered more seats than Koike’s party in the lower chamber, but Kibo no To will receive more subsidies because it collected more votes in the election.

The total amount of subsidies to the ruling Liberal Democratic Party for 2017 is estimated at ¥17.602 billion, down 0.1 percent from the level set before the election.

The DP will see its total decrease 9.6 percent to ¥7.885 billion.

Japan’s planned total political subsidies for the year is put at ¥31.362 billion. The subsidies are paid in four installments, with this year’s remaining payment slated for December.

Political parties saw their amounts for 2017 adjusted based on their performance in the Lower House election.

The year’s subsidies are estimated at ¥3.104 billion for Komeito, the LDP’s ally in the ruling bloc, down 1.0 percent; ¥1.059 billion for Nippon Ishin no Kai, up 5.0 pecent; ¥392 million for the Social Democratic Party, down 0.6 percent; and ¥377 million for the Liberal Party, down 5.4 percent.

The Japanese Communist Party refuses to receive political subsidies.