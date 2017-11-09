Buzzwords of 2017 include ‘Poop kanji workbook,’ ‘Aufheben,’ ‘Hifumin’ plus other top candidates

Thirty candidates for the buzzword of the year were announced Thursday, covering everything from popular poop kanji workbook to fake news to Hifumin, the nickname for a 77-year-old shogi pro who retired in June after wowing fans for decades with his aggressive playing styles and charm.

In the running for the 2017 U-Can Shingo Ryukogo Taisho (2017 U-Can New Words and Buzzword Awards) are terms that provide a unique insight into the nation’s cultural trends, as well as political and business news of the year.

Included in the shortlist is Insuta-bae, referring to scenes or products that look picture-perfect for the photo-sharing service Instagram. Because so many smartphone users take snapshots of events and daily observations and upload them on the app, more businesses are working harder to come up with photogenic products or hashtag campaigns.

Products that hit the market and sold well made the list, such as Unko kanji doriru (Poop kanji drills). The popular workbook series features the word unko (poop) in every single example on how a kanji is used in a sentence, as a helpful mnemonic to keep children interested in learning kanji.

Sontaku, meaning acting pre-emptively without direct orders, came to be bandied about, following the Moritomo Gakuen cronyism scandal, in which bureaucrats in charge of approving a new school were suspected of acting in line with the intentions of Prime Minister Shinzo Abe without being actually ordered to act that way.

Aufheben, a concept by German philosopher Georg Wilhelm Friedrich Hegel, also made the cut. The word, which has several contradictory meanings such as lift up, suspend and cancel, was until recently not in the lexicon of most Japanese, but it took the spotlight after Tokyo Gov. Yuriko Koike used the German word in reference to various plans to repair Tokyo’s venerable Tsukiji fish market. After leaving many reporters and much of the public confused, she said: “It means to stop once and go one level up next.”

In announcing the list, however, the organizers of the buzzwords contest said this year’s selections were “lackluster,” with few words’ usage lasting more than a few months. The annual year-end contest has been held since 1984.

“The words that buzzed this year were not energetic enough; they were lackluster,” the contest organizers said in a statement. “Compared with other years, many of this year’s buzzwords were sadistic and negative.”

Amid the dismal trend, the organizers cited 9.98 and Fujii fever as a silver lining. The former is the time recorded for a 100-meter running race by Yoshihide Kiryu, a student sprinter who clocked 9.98 seconds in September, becoming the first Japanese to break the 10-second barrier. The latter refers to the excitement over 14-year-old shogi prodigy Sota Fujii, who made history with a streak of 29 consecutive wins in professional matches that lasted from last December until July.

The words were selected by Jiyukokuminsha, the publisher of the annually printed encyclopedia “Gendai Yogo no Kiso Chishiki” (“The Basic Knowledge of Current News Terms”), and the secretariat of the award-giving event.

A five-person selection committee, including academic Kang Sang-jung, poet Machi Tawara and cartoonist Mitsuru Yaku, will choose the top 10 words, including the grand prize winner.

The awards will be announced Dec. 1.