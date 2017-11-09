APEC forum extended by a day as chiefs squabble over unity on free trade

The trade ministers of 21 Pacific Rim economies discussing free trade and other issues at the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum in Vietnam failed Wednesday to agree on a joint statement and have decided to extend the talks for one more day, Japan’s trade chief said.

“The current situation is that experts are having trouble with the statement,” Minister of Economy, Trade and Industry Hiroshige Seko told reporters.

The ministers gathered in Danang for a meeting that was initially scheduled to last just one day.

In the meantime, ministers from the 11 remaining signatories to the Trans-Pacific Partnership agreement scrutinized a draft on a new version Thursday as they sought to activate the free trade deal without the United States. The ministers, meeting on the sidelines of APEC, are trying to clinch the agreement in time for the leaders’ summit on Friday.

U.S. President Donald Trump’s decision in January to withdraw the world’s largest economy from the TPP in favor of bilateral trade agreements under his “America First” policy threw the deal into disarray, but the remaining members decided to revive the pact, hoping Washington will return to it in the future.

“As the co-chair, Japan presented a framework of the draft of the new agreement and issues that remain to be addressed at the ministerial level,” Japan’s TPP minister Toshimitsu Motegi told reporters after the first day of ministerial meetings Wednesday.

“Major issues have been narrowed down,” Motegi said, adding he “certainly” feels the negotiations have gained momentum toward a broad agreement.

Still, the 11 remain at odds over suspending some of the clauses in the original TPP agreement.

The remaining 11 members are Australia, Brunei, Canada, Chile, Japan, Malaysia, Mexico, New Zealand, Peru, Singapore and Vietnam.

With the United States, the Pacific Rim trade pact covered around 40 percent of the global economy. The deal was signed in February 2016 by all 12 countries.

Early on Wednesday, Vietnamese Minister of Industry and Trade Tran Tuan Anh, co-chair of the APEC gathering, expressed in his opening remarks the “determination of APEC in pursuing a free and open region for trade and investment.”

Trump, who is on a five-nation tour of Asia, is set to make his APEC summit debut on Friday. He is expected to call for fair and reciprocal trading relationships and a free and open “Indo-Pacific” region.

The focus of the APEC ministerial meeting has been over whether unity on free trade will be maintained amid the continuing dispute over protectionism. The previous APEC ministers’ meeting, which was held in Hanoi in May, ended without a joint statement for the first time since 2012 over the same issue.

At that time, a chairman’s statement was released instead as the representatives of the 21 economies failed to reach a consensus on the wording.

At Wednesday’s meeting, the APEC ministers also addressed measures to turn their envisioned Free Trade Area of the Asia-Pacific, an APEC-wide FTA covering about half the world economy and 60 percent of global trade, into reality, Japanese officials said.

Foreign Minister Taro Kono expressed hope for the installation of free and fair trade and investment rules that fit the 21st century.

In Washington, meanwhile, the Agriculture Department has issued a report voicing concern over how a TPP regime without the U.S. might negatively impact pork exports to Japan.

The report, titled “U.S. Pork Faces Tariff Headwinds in Japan,” noted that an economic partnership agreement between Japan and the European Union, and the potential TPP among the 11 nations including Japan, “could leave U.S. pork exports at a significant tariff disadvantage relative to competitors.”

The two agreements “are likely to contain similar tariff concessions for a wide range of pork products, including fresh, chilled, and frozen pork as well as processed products such as ham, bacon, sausage, ground seasoned pork, and canned ham,” it said.

Japan and the EU reached a broad accord on the EPA in July. Noting that the EPA could enter into force as early as 2019, the report said that pork from such countries as Spain is likely to gain competitive edge in Japan because the Asian country’s tariffs on EU pork would be lowered under the free trade pact.

If the 11 TPP nations reach an accord on the multilateral free trade deal, Mexican and Chilean pork would enjoy tariff advantages over U.S. produce in the Japanese market, the report also warned.

The report was compiled by an official of the department stationed in Japan.