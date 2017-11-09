Ryan says poll losses pressuring GOP to deliver on taxes but bill still seen favoring rich

House Speaker Paul Ryan said the Republican drubbing in Tuesday night’s elections “just puts more pressure on making sure we follow through” on the party’s drive to overhaul the tax code.

Ryan’s comments on Wednesday came as the House Ways and Means Committee entered its third day of debate on the nearly $6 trillion legislation, with the panel wading through dozens of amendments. Republicans are determined to produce tax cuts and send a bill to President Donald Trump by Christmas to protect their congressional majorities in next year’s elections.

“We’ve got to get on with keeping our promise, and one of the chief promises we made when we ran for office … in 2016 was that we would do tax reform and tax cuts for families, for people, and so we’ve got to get on with that,” Ryan said at an event held by the Washington Examiner.

His pledge to deliver on taxes came on the same day as a new government analysis of the House bill found its costs to the nation’s debt are at least $259 billion greater over the coming decade. That’s because of the interest costs the government has to absorb to borrow more money to keep the government running — and that puts the debt cost of the measure at $1.7 trillion over 10 years, according to the Congressional Budget Office.

Ryan spoke hours after Republicans lost gubernatorial races in Virginia and New Jersey by large margins in off-year elections that appear to be a bad omen for GOP chances in next year’s midterms. The tax rewrite effort has assumed even greater significance in the wake of the GOP failure to repeal the Obama health care law.

“If anything, this just puts more pressure on making sure we follow through,” Ryan said. “That’s what I take out of it.”

As the House panel pushed to finish, the Senate’s tax bill started to take shape.

That version is expected to completely repeal the federal deduction for state and local taxes, a flashpoint of contention for Republican lawmakers from high-tax states like New York and New Jersey, as well as for Democrats. Concessions were made in the House bill with a partial repeal.

The Senate measure also would retain the medical expense deduction, which the House plan eliminates. And the Senate would keep today’s seven personal income tax brackets, not collapse them into four like the House bill.

Republicans hope to garner Democratic support for their politically necessary legislation, which would bring the first major revamp of the U.S. tax code in 30 years. Trump’s top economic adviser, Gary Cohn, met with Senate Democrats on Tuesday as Trump phoned in from his Asia trip.

Democrats weren’t buying Trump’s argument that the emerging GOP tax bill would hurt wealthy people, as he was said to have claimed during the call.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., said Wednesday his Democratic colleagues were “sort of shocked at what President Trump said and how far away from reality it was. He said there are no tax breaks for wealthy people in this bill, that’s why he had to put (repeal) of the estate tax in.”

The GOP plan calls for repealing the inheritance tax on multimillion-dollar estates, a benefit for the wealthy.

As the GOP-led House Ways and Means Committee debated Democratic amendments Wednesday aimed to restore tax benefits for student borrowers, people with heavy medical expenses and homeowners, Democrats accused the Republicans of eliminating the benefits to pay for billions in tax cuts for wealthy individuals and corporations.

“Is it all so we can repeal the estate tax?” asked Rep. Richard Neal of Massachusetts, the committee’s top Democrat.

Republicans defended the changes. “It’s offensive to insinuate that we don’t care about these people,” said Rep. Tom Reed, R-N.Y.

The tax cuts would stimulate the economy and create jobs, bringing the most valuable benefits to all vulnerable people, the GOP lawmakers insisted.

The panel voted 23-16 along party lines Tuesday to reject two Democratic amendments affecting parents. In its second marathon day of amendments and votes on the sweeping, nearly $6 trillion bill, the panel also rolled over other Democratic proposals, including one that would have forced businesses to suffer the same loss of the deduction for state and local taxes as individuals.

The GOP plan calls for repealing the adoption tax credit, a move roundly condemned by Democrats. One of the defeated Democratic proposals would have restored the adoption credit and allowed it to be fully refundable.

The GOP plan also includes an increase in the child tax credit, to $1,600 from $1,000 per child — a change championed by first daughter Ivanka Trump — and extends it to families earning up to $230,000 annually. The amendment by Rep. Linda Sanchez, D-Calif., that was defeated would have added a $3,600 credit for families with children under age 6.

Numerous issues were in play, including the precise levels for a mortgage interest deduction and whether the legislation would serve as a vehicle to repeal the Obamacare requirement for nearly all Americans to carry health insurance.

The nonpartisan Congressional Budget Office lowered its estimate Wednesday for how much money repealing the so-called individual mandate would save from $416 billion over a decade to $338 billion.

Republicans have discussed repealing the mandate in their tax legislation to raise money to pay for the tax cuts, but the smaller estimate means they would gain less by doing so. Repeal would save money because without being forced to get coverage, fewer people would sign up for Medicaid or buy federally subsidized private insurance.