Trump in China for talks on North Korea’s ‘cruel dictatorship’

U.S. President Donald Trump toured the Forbidden City with Chinese leader Xi Jinping on Wednesday as he began the crucial leg of an Asian tour intended to build a global front against North Korea’s nuclear threats.

After warning North Korea’s “cruel dictatorship” against testing the United States during a speech in Seoul, Trump and First Lady Melania Trump were met by Xi and his wife, Peng Liyuan, for tea at the former imperial palace.

But the genial gathering was to be followed on Thursday by a full day of thorny talks, with Trump looking to prod Xi into doing more to squeeze North Korea economically and to address China’s massive trade surplus with the United States.

The Trump administration sees Beijing as the key to controlling Pyongyang, which depends on China for its economic survival and for 90 percent of its trade.

At the outset of Trump’s visit, U.S. and Chinese companies signed nearly 20 deals worth a total $9 billion. U.S. Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross and Chinese Vice Premier Wang Yang oversaw a signing ceremony at the Great Hall of the People and said that more deals were to be announced Thursday.

While the additional deals may be signed, they may not be enough to allay U.S. concerns about China’s massive trade surplus, which narrowed in October but remained high at a monthly $26.6 billion.

Earlier, Trump congratulated Xi on his reappointment as China’s Communist Party chief, tweeting: “I very much look forward to meeting with President Xi who is just off his great political victory.”

Trump’s use of the term “political victory” for the outcome of last month’s Communist Party congress was seen by analysts as an attempt to conciliate Xi before tough talks on trade and North Korea.

“He’s laying it on thick to put Xi in a good mood because he will have unpleasant things to tell him,” said Jean-Pierre Cabestan, China politics specialist at Hong Kong Baptist University.

Xi has prepared an extravagant “state visit-plus” for Trump, with opera and a lavish banquet, and the U.S. leader has brought a business delegation along for the ride.

The White House is banking on Trump’s personal rapport with Xi to drive the negotiations on trade and North Korea. Trump has frequently showered praise on Xi, who recently became the nation’s most powerful leader in decades, including with a trip to Trump’s Florida estate for a summit.

“He’s a powerful man. I happen to think he’s a very good person. Now with that being said, he represents China, I represent the U.S.A., so, you know, there’s going to always be conflict,” Trump recently told the Fox Business Network. “People say we have the best relationship of any president-president, because he’s called president also. Now some people might call him the king of China. But he’s called president.”

But experts in the region suggest that Xi may be playing Trump.

“Trump keeps portraying his relationship with XI as great pals but that’s wildly naive,” said Mike Chinoy, an expert on East Asia policy at the U.S.-China Institute at the University of Southern California. “The Chinese have figured out how to play Trump: flatter him. And there’s nothing the Chinese do better than wow foreign diplomats.”

Trump talked tough during his campaign about fixing American’s trade relationship with China and labeling it a “currency manipulator.” But he has signaled that he would take it easy on Beijing if it will help with the nuclear threat from North Korea.

“Trump has mortgaged the whole U.S.-China relationship to get the Chinese on board with the North Korea plan,” Chinoy said. “He is now coming at it from a position of weakness.”

White House officials have said that if Trump were to chide Xi about human rights or democratic reforms he would likely do it privately. Andrew Nathan, a political science professor and China expert at Columbia University, said Trump’s “infatuation” with Xi was reminiscent of former Secretary of State Henry Kissinger’s fascination with Zhou Enlai, the first Premier of the People’s Republic of China.

“For Trump, Xi is wish fulfillment: ‘I wish I could be as powerful as that guy!’ ” Nathan said.

Hours earlier in an address to the South Korean National Assembly, Trump painted a dark picture of Pyongyang as an oppressive, despotic regime.

“North Korea is a country ruled as a cult,” the U.S. leader declared.

“At the center of this military cult is a deranged belief in the leader’s destiny to rule as parent protector over a conquered Korean Peninsula and an enslaved Korean people.”

South Korean lawmakers applauded as the U.S. president, whose tour of Asia has been dominated by the nuclear-armed North, vowed not to be intimidated and warned Pyongyang it should not test American resolve.

The North carried out its sixth, and most powerful, nuclear test in September, and has fired dozens of missiles in recent months.

Two have overflown Japan, and Pyongyang says it can mount a nuclear warhead on a rocket to bring the U.S. mainland within range.

“We will not permit America or our allies to be blackmailed or attacked,” Trump said.

Trump gave a preview of what he will ask Beijing to do regarding North Korea.

“You cannot support, you cannot supply, you cannot accept,” he said, urging China and Russia to fully implement U.N. sanctions, downgrade diplomatic ties and sever all trade and technology ties.

A senior White House official said China has done “much more that it’s ever done in the past” but it could try harder to curb trade at the border with North Korea.

“There are still some financial links that exist that should not under those (UN) resolutions. … We’re going to work closely with the Chinese to identify that activity and end it,” the official said.

Trump will also decide at the end of his Asian tour next Monday whether to re-designate North Korea as a “state-sponsor of terrorism,” the White House said.

In South Korea, Trump had to abandon a surprise visit to the Demilitarized Zone (DMZ) that divides the two Koreas because of bad weather, leaving him “pretty frustrated” according to the White House.

South Korean President Moon Jae-in, who had flown earlier before fog closed in, was left waiting for him at the border, which bristles with electric fences, minefields and anti-tank barriers.

In his speech Trump described the DMZ as “the line that today divides the oppressed and the free,” where “the flourishing ends, and the prison state of North Korea sadly begins.”

The Kim dynasty has ruled the impoverished, isolated North with an iron fist and pervasive personality cult for three generations, showing no tolerance for political dissent.

The regime has for decades been criticized for a range of rights abuses, including the torture, rape and execution of perceived critics or those trying to flee the country.

It is also known to operate prison camps where hundreds of thousands languish under forced labor, and its 25 million people are barred from contact with the outside world such as foreign television or internet access.

But Trump made overtures to leader Kim Jong Un, who has overseen rapid advances in the country’s weapons technology.

In what he said was a direct message to the young leader, he told him: “North Korea is not the paradise your grandfather envisioned. It is a hell that no person deserves.

“Yet despite every crime you have committed against God and man, we will offer a path towards a much better future.”

It would have to begin, though, with the North stopping ballistic missile development, Trump said, and “complete verifiable and total denuclearization.”