Dollar sinks below ¥114 amid uncertainty over U.S. tax reform

The dollar sank below ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Wednesday, weighed down by uncertainty over the course of tax reform in the United States.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥113.82-83, down from ¥114.15-17 at the same time Tuesday. The euro was at $1.1593-1594, slightly up from $1.1588-1589, and at ¥131.99-99, down from ¥132.30-30.

The dollar dived below ¥113.70 in the morning on overnight U.S. media reports that Senate Republicans were considering postponing a major corporate tax cut that is a key element of the planned tax code overhaul.

The dollar moved tightly around ¥113.70-80 later in Tokyo.

No active dollar buying was seen amid a dearth of major incentives. But also absent were attempts to push down the U.S. unit further against the yen, with institutional investors’ purchase orders lining up around ¥113.50, a currency broker said.

Backed by higher U.S. equities and speculation about another interest rate increase in the United States by the end of the year, the dollar is expected to remain firm, an official at a foreign exchange margin trading service firm said.