Nissan cuts full-year profit estimates amid inspection scandal

Nissan Motor Co. revised downward on Wednesday its full-year profit forecast for the fiscal year through next March, as it reels from an inspection scandal in which uncertified workers conducted final tests on cars.

Nissan now expects its group operating profit to stand at ¥645 billion ($5.6 billion) for fiscal 2017 — compared with an earlier estimate of ¥685 billion — due to costs related to the scandal.

The carmaker kept its group net profit and sales outlooks unchanged. Net profit is estimated at ¥535 billion, down 19.4 percent from the previous year, on sales of ¥11.8 trillion, up 0.7 percent.

“I deeply apologize for undermining public confidence,” Nissan Chief Executive Officer Hiroto Saikawa told a news conference at the automaker’s headquarters in Yokohama. “We will make all-out efforts to win back trust.”

Nissan also said its group operating profit in the fiscal first half through September fell 17 percent from a year earlier to ¥281.83 billion. Group net profit was down 2.1 percent to ¥276.51 billion on sales of ¥5.65 trillion, up 6.2 percent.

Saikawa said the firm resumed production and shipment at all of its six domestic plants after halting operations for roughly half a month. The inspection scandal has forced Nissan to recall around 1.2 million vehicles.

Nissan has found that improper car tests continued even after it announced a recall. The scandal first surfaced in September.