High-quality cuisine; airline upgrades fleet; state-of-the-art lounge

High-quality cuisine

Triple Michelin-starred chef Arnaud Lallement will be part of the Air France team through the end of December.

Since October, he has worked to create two new starters and seven new main dishes over a three-month period to ensure optimum culinary pleasure for customers with his signature style of refined and uncomplicated cuisine for the first time in the airline’s La Premiere class.

Customers can enjoy fillet of quail with foie gras, as well as langoustine and fish quenelle as starters, while the menu for the main dish includes fish soup and shellfish tartare, salmon and ricotta tortellini, lamb fillet with baby vegetables, farmhouse poultry with turnips, turbot and artichoke in white wine sauce, farmhouse pigeon pie and blue lobster.

Airline upgrades fleet

In December, Lufthansa is introducing the new long-haul airliner Airbus A350-900 on its flights between Munich and Tokyo Haneda, replacing the existing Airbus A340-600 that is currently used on the route.

This makes Tokyo the sixth city in the world — and the second in Asia after Beijing — to offer the revolutionary plane that has raised the benchmark in travel efficiency and comfort.

“We are pleased to offer the A350-900 between our Munich hub and Haneda. It is the world’s most state-of-the-art and environmentally friendly aircraft. The fuel consumption and CO2 emissions are 25 percent lower compared to other aircraft, and the noise footprint has been reduced significantly,” said Donald Bunkenburg, General Manager for Japan and Korea.

It offers 48 business class seats, 21 premium economy class seats and 224 economy class seats. Customers can enjoy a wider cabin, new seats in economy class, larger windows and TV screens, unique mood lighting and a customizable playlist onboard the flight.

State-of-the-art lounge

Cathay Pacific unveiled a dedicated lounge in Terminal 4 of Singapore’s Changi Airport, which opened on Oct. 31.

One of the most technologically advanced airport terminals in the world, Terminal 4 offers Cathay Pacific customers an integrated suite of self-service options, reducing queueing time and speeding up the process right through to boarding.

Passengers will be able to check-in, drop off their bags, clear immigration and board using fully automated systems.

The spacious Cathay Pacific lounge is one of the largest outside of Hong Kong, with seating for more than 200 travelers.

Designer furniture and lighting has been carefully selected for practicality, comfort and privacy, while the use of natural materials, plenty of greenery and artworks by local artists add to the lounge’s welcoming atmosphere.