Kobe Steel executives may have tolerated data falsification, sources say

Some directors at Kobe Steel Ltd. may have given silent approval for product data falsification, sources said Tuesday.

While the falsification — which began more than a decade ago — has already been found to be widespread, involving factory managers and others, the company has not confirmed whether directors took part.

Some directors formerly worked at plants where the falsification was committed, the sources said.

“It’s unlikely that directors who had worked at the plants were totally unaware of it,” a former Kobe Steel official said.

An external investigation panel that Kobe Steel set up last month is looking into the possible involvement of former and current directors. The company is expected to release a report on its internal investigation into the scandal — and measures to prevent similar misconduct — as early as Friday.

Among preventive measures, the company is considering fully automating the input of product data and introducing a system to double-check data by at least two workers.

The falsification is believed to have partly reflected fears of missing product delivery deadlines.

The firm’s management will decide how it will take responsibility for the scandal after receiving a report from the external investigation team by the end of this year.

The company said on Tuesday that it has confirmed the safety of its products delivered to 470 companies — up 27 from an earlier announcement — out of the 525 customers that received affected products to.