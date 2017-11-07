Abe adviser wants Kuroda to stay on as Bank of Japan chief

Koichi Hamada, special adviser to Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, has expressed hope that Bank of Japan Gov. Haruhiko Kuroda will stay in the post beyond the expiration of his current term in April next year.

“Kuroda has achieved a lot, including better employment,” by implementing ultraeasy monetary policies, Hamada, professor emeritus at Yale University, said in a recent interview.

Kuroda, or someone who would keep the current accommodative monetary policy, is desirable as the next head of the central bank, Hamada said.

“You shouldn’t change a strategy when you’re winning, in sport or anything,” he said.

Asked about the BOJ’s failure so far to achieve its 2 percent inflation target, Hamada said the lack of inflation is better for people when the economy is running at full employment and production is picking up.

Aggressive easing would not be necessary if the environment surrounding employment is as tight as it is, he said.

On the government’s plan to raise the consumption tax to 10 percent in October 2019 from the current 8 percent, Hamada said he believes the measure is unlikely to send the economy into minus territory. The economy has been performing well for a long period, he said.

The government can consider increasing tax revenues if the unemployment rate continues to stay around the current 2.8 percent into fiscal 2019, Hamada said.

He said the proposal to divert part of the revenue from the tax hike to education is aimed at developing well-educated future generations.

In campaigning for the Lower House election last month, Abe’s ruling Liberal Democratic Party vowed to offer free education by diverting funds from the planned tax hike previously slated to repay government debt.