Dollar cuts loss to retake ¥114 in Tokyo

The dollar pared its loss to stand slightly above ¥114 in late Tokyo trading Tuesday, backed by the Nikkei 225 average’s surge to a 26-year high.

At 5 p.m., the dollar traded ¥114.15-17, down from ¥114.31-31 at the same time Monday. The euro was at $1.1588-1589, down from $1.1610-1611, and at ¥132.30-30, down from ¥132.73-73.

The dollar hovered around ¥113.70-80 early in the morning after sliding below ¥114 in overseas trading overnight on a fall in long-term U.S. Treasury yields and profit-taking, which gained strength after the greenback briefly jumped to an eight-month high above ¥114.70 on Monday.

The U.S. currency gathered steam from the midmorning and rose to levels around ¥114 in the afternoon, as players renewed buying sentiment in view of the Nikkei rewriting its recovery high in the post-bubble market and hitting the highest level since early January 1992, traders said.

“Players felt safe to buy dollars after confirming that the Japan-U.S. summit (in Tokyo the previous day) ended without any negative surprise,” a foreign exchange broker said.

Meanwhile, another currency broker pointed out that the dollar’s rise was slower than that of Tokyo stocks.

For a further appreciation, the dollar needs fresh incentives, an official at a major bank said.