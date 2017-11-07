Twin baby chimpanzees make first public appearance at Nagoya zoo

A Nagoya zoo on Tuesday held the first public viewing of its twin baby chimpanzees, saying the pair — born last month — are growing well and are in good health.

The Higashiyama Zoo and Botanical Gardens said it is rare for both chimpanzees to be healthy. This is the ninth time that twin chimpanzees have been born in Japan.

If all goes well, the new arrivals will be the second brood of chimpanzees to be nursed by their mother, after a successful case at the Noichi Zoological Park of Kochi Prefecture.

In Nagoya, the 30-year-old mother chimp, named Kazumi, held her infants nonstop, wary of her surroundings as she moved around.

A nursery school toddler on a field trip pointed excitedly to the chimpanzees as the mother chimp, carrying her twins, came out into the open from their living quarters.

Yuzuna Maedo, a second-grade elementary school pupil from the city of Okinawa, visiting the zoo with her mother, was also happy to see the babies and said they were cute.

The female baby chimps were born on Oct. 21. At the time of their birth, they measured 24 centimeters in length and weighed 1,500 grams.

The zoo decided to allow public viewing after observing the way Kazumi took care of her babies, who have not yet been named. The zoo is considering soliciting the public for name ideas.