Trump arrives in Seoul, bringing him close to Kim’s doorstep

U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Seoul Tuesday vowing to “figure it all out” with his South Korean counterpart Moon Jae-in, despite the two allies’ differences on how to deal with the nuclear-armed North.

As tensions over Pyongyang’s weapons program have soared, the U.S. president has traded personal insults and threats of war with North Korean leader Kim Jong Un, but the South’s capital and its 10 million inhabitants would be on the front line of any conflict.

“Getting ready to leave for South Korea and meetings with President Moon, a fine gentleman,” Trump tweeted early Tuesday from Japan, the first stop of his Asian tour, adding: “We will figure it all out!”

The tone was in marked contrast to his previous tweet in which Trump accused Moon — who has backed engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table — of “appeasement.”

Trump landed at an air force base where he was greeted by dignitaries including South Korean Foreign Minister Kang Kyung-wha, as well as a 21-cannon salute.

He is then poised to travel to visit Camp Humphreys, a military base about 65 km (40 miles) south of Seoul. U.S. and South Korean officials have said the base visit is meant to underscore the countries’ ties and South Korea’s commitment to contributing to its own defense. Burden-sharing is a theme Trump has stressed ever since his presidential campaign.

But he will forgo the customary trip to the demilitarized zone separating north and south — a pilgrimage made by every U.S. presidents except one since Ronald Reagan as a demonstration of solidarity with the South. A senior administration recently dubbed the border trip as “a bit of a cliche” and several other members of the administration, including Vice President Mike Pence, have visited the DMZ this year. And the White House believes that Trump has already made his support of South Korea crystal clear.

Trump flew in from Japan after securing Tokyo’s full support for Washington’s stance that “all options are on the table” regarding Pyongyang, and declaring its nuclear ambitions “a threat to the civilized world and international peace and stability.”

He enjoyed three days of “bromance” with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, calling him “wonderful” after a round of golf and describing U.S.-Japan ties as “really extraordinary.”

Trump’s relationship with Moon, a former human rights lawyer, is noticeably cooler, stoking concerns about the decades-old alliance and fears in Seoul that it could be sidelined by the U.S. in favor of Tokyo.

On a personal level, Trump and Moon have not developed the same close rapport as Trump has with Abe or even China’s Xi Jinping. Part of Moon’s mission during the visit will likely be to strengthen his personal ties with Trump, said Michael O’Hanlon, a senior fellow in foreign policy at the Brookings Institution.

“Now poor President Moon is playing catch-up ball because everyone acknowledges that he’s not bonding quite as much with Donald Trump as the rest of the region,” said O’Hanlon. He said Moon could face pressure “to deliver a stronger relationship” whereas “in most other parts of the world, people are trying to keep their distance from Donald Trump.”

South Korea will roll out the red carpet for Trump as it seeks messages of assurance about the alliance and U.S. resolve.

At the same time, while Trump has threatened Pyongyang with “fire and fury,” Moon is mindful that much of Seoul is within range of the North’s artillery and in an address to parliament last week demanded: “There should be no military action on the peninsula without our prior consent.”

In an editorial Tuesday ahead of Trump’s arrival, the Korea Times said of the U.S. president: “His ‘rhetorical bombs’ say it all.”

It added: “However calm Koreans are reported to be about the Trump-Kim war of words, we cherish our lives as much as Americans do theirs and feel scared by the outlook of war.”

Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy, said that the two allies have “subtle differences in their positions” and underlying suspicions about each other.

Citizens views are mixed, with both “No Trump” and “Welcome President Trump” demonstrations taking place in downtown Seoul since the weekend, sometimes only a few blocks apart.

North Korea — which carried out by far its most powerful nuclear test to date in September — itself welcomed Trump to the region with a rhetorical volley via the ruling party newspaper Rodong Sinmun, warning a “spiritually instable” president against making “reckless remarks.”

Another issue will be trade between the two nations, with Trump expected to bring up the renegotiation of the five-year-old U.S.-Korea free trade agreement which he has called a “horrible deal” and a “job killer.”

After his visit to Camp Humphreys, where U.S. forces stationed in the country have moved their headquarters from downtown Seoul, he will have a summit with Moon at the Blue House, followed by a lavish dinner with live concerts by both Korean traditional musicians and K-pop artists.

On Wednesday, Trump will speak to South Korean lawmakers. Some observers have fretted that a gaffe by a president given to off-the-cuff remarks could send tensions rising on the peninsula.

“If Trump says anything that can provoke North Korea, it could send military tensions soaring again,” said professor Koo Kab-woo from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.