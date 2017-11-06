Abe gives Trump and family golden table runner, golf cap, other summit gifts

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe gave U.S. President Donald Trump a golden table runner on Monday to commemorate their summit in Tokyo, the Foreign Ministry said.

The table runner, shiny and embroidered with intricate patterns, was made by Tatsumura Textile Co. in Kyoto.

Abe also offered one of the golf caps he and Trump autographed with Japanese golf pro Hideki Matsuyama during their nine-hole outing at the Olympic venue in Saitama Prefecture on Sunday. The cap carries an embroidered message reading: “Donald & Shinzo, Make Alliance Even Greater.”

When they met in New York in November last year immediately after Trump won the presidential election, the two leaders, both avid golfers, exchanged golfing items as gifts. Abe offered Trump a golf club and Trump reciprocated with a golf shirt and other goods.

The gift for first lady Melania Trump was a bracelet made of pure tin from Tokyo-based accessory and tableware maker Nagae.

Trump’s eldest daughter and adviser Ivanka Trump, who visited Japan ahead of the president to attend a symposium on women’s empowerment, was offered a set of handmade cosmetics brushes produced by Hakuho-do in Hiroshima.