China adds two satellites to homemade global navigation system in effort to reduce reliance on GPS

China has added two satellites to its homegrown global navigation and positioning network as it seeks to reduce reliance on the U.S.-based Global Positioning System, state media reported Monday.

The Beidou-3 satellites were launched aboard a single Long March-3B rocket from the Xichang launch center in Sichuan province on Sunday night, broadcaster CCTV and the Xinhua News Agency reported.

China plans to complete a network of more than 30 satellites to provide real-time geospatial information worldwide by 2020.

The system started operating in mainland China in 2000 and then expanded to cover the Asia-Pacific region in 2012. The Beidou-3 satellites represent an upgrade, as they have greater accuracy and an enhanced ability to communicate with other satellite navigation systems.

The network will eventually provide monitoring and safety information with the nation’s multinational infrastructure mega-project, the Belt and Road Initiative, designed to link China with Central Asia, Europe, Africa and beyond.

Upon completion, Beidou, which means Big Dipper in Chinese, will join GPS, Russia’s GLONASS and the European Union’s Galileo as satellite navigation systems with global coverage. India, France and Japan are also developing regional systems.