Dollar firmer above ¥114 on Japanese importers’ purchases, solid stock prices

The dollar consolidated above ¥114 in Tokyo trading on Monday, backed by buying by Japanese importers, as well as solid Japanese stock prices.

At 5 p.m., the dollar stood at ¥114.31-31, up from ¥114.02-06 at the same time on Thursday. The euro was at $1.1610-1611, down from $1.1642-1646, and at ¥132.73-73, down from ¥132.76-77. The Tokyo market was closed on Friday for a national holiday.

The greenback jumped to an eight-month high above ¥114.70 by midmorning as importers’ buying triggered stop-loss purchases vis-a-vis the yen, traders said.

A currency broker said some of the purchases seemed speculative and that the dollar quickly lost steam due to a lack of follow-through buying.

In the afternoon, the dollar moved narrowly below ¥114.50 amid a dearth of fresh trading incentives.

The market was little affected by U.S. President Donald Trump’s remarks at a summit with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe in Tokyo that highlighted the trade imbalance between the two countries and underscored the need to make the bilateral trade reciprocal, traders said.

In overseas trading on Friday, the dollar dropped below ¥113.70 following the release of a weaker-than-expected U.S. nonfarm payroll figure for October. But it retook ¥114.40 after the Institute for Supply Management announced its nonmanufacturing index for the same month.