Tokyo begin work on new seawall for Futenma base relocation plan in Okinawa

The central government on Monday kicked off construction work on a new seawall in Nago, Okinawa Prefecture, the replacement site for an unpopular U.S. Marine Corps base in crowded Ginowan.

The seawall will surround the southwestern part of a landfill site planned in Henoko, a coastal area in Nago where U.S. Marine Corps Air Station Futenma is supposed to move to.

If things go smoothly, sand is expected to be poured into the site next autumn at the earliest. With Okinawa suing the central government for an injunction to stop reclamation work in Henoko, however, the seawall activity looks certain to draw a harsh reaction from Okinawa Gov. Takeshi Onaga and other prefectural officials who are fighting the bilateral base relocation plan.

In April, the central government began building a seawall in the northern part of the Henoko landfill site and it is currently about 100 meters long.

On Monday morning, the government started dumping stones into the sea at two locations in the southwestern part of the reclamation site.

Chief Cabinet Secretary Yoshihide Suga, the central government’s top spokesman, told a news conference in Tokyo the same day that Tokyo would continue to move forward with the reclamation work while paying attention to nature conservation and protecting the marine environment around the relocation site, to ensure that the land at the Futenma site gets returned to Japan.

In the same area where work began Monday, a type of coral on Japan’s red list of endangered species has been found.

The Defense Ministry’s Okinawa Defense Bureau has filed for permission from Okinawa to transfer the coral elsewhere, but the governor is urging Tokyo to halt the landfill work instead.