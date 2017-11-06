Nikkei inches up as U.S. stocks make record-breaking advance

The benchmark Nikkei average ended slightly higher on the Tokyo Stock Exchange Monday, in the wake of a record-breaking advance on Wall Street on Friday.

The benchmark Nikkei 225 average gained 9.23 points, or 0.04 percent, to end at 22,548.35, the highest closing since June 26, 1996. On Thursday, the key market gauge climbed 119.04 points. The market was closed on Friday due to a national holiday.

By contrast, the Topix, including all first-section issues, closed down 1.42 points, or 0.08 percent, at 1,792.66, after gaining 7.37 points the previous trading day.

The Tokyo market got off to a firmer start after all three major U.S. stock gauges —the Dow Jones industrial average, the S&P 500 index and the tech-heavy Nasdaq composite index —rewrote record closing highs on Friday.

But the Tokyo market saw profit-taking pressure build up later, following its advance in recent trading, brokers said.

The Nikkei average, however, managed to return to positive territory toward the day’s closing thanks to buying on dips, they said.

Stocks were underpinned by “purchases by foreign players as well as bargain hunters,” said Ryuta Otsuka, strategist at the investment information department of Toyo Securities Co.

“The market’s downside proved solid reflecting the stable political conditions” in Japan, Otsuka also said, while observing that its topside was pressured by selling to lock in profits chiefly by domestic investors.

“Profit-taking hit the market amid growing wariness over high prices,” said Chihiro Ota, general manager for investment research and investor services at SMBC Nikko Securities Inc. The market is “overheating,” Ota warned.

Despite the Nikkei’s advance, falling issues outnumbered rising ones 1,156 to 794 in the TSE’s first section, while 83 issues were unchanged.

Volume rose to 1.938 billion shares, from Thursday’s 1.868 billion shares.

Trading house Mitsubishi rose 3.54 percent after it said earlier in the day that the company has revised up its group net profit forecast for the year through next March from ¥450 billion to ¥500 billion.

Oil companies Inpex, Japex and Idemitsu gained ground thanks to higher crude oil prices.

On the other hand, SoftBank Group lost 2.60 percent on the termination of merger talks between Sprint Corp., its U.S. mobile communications arm, and T-Mobile U.S. Inc.

Other major losers included Furukawa Electric and automakers Subaru and Mazda.

In index futures trading on the Osaka Exchange, the key December contract on the Nikkei average advanced 120 points to 22,600.