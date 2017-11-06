Number of visitors to 45th Tokyo Motor Show down 5.1%

The number of visitors to the just-ended 45th Tokyo Motor Show totaled 771,200, down 5.1 percent from the 812,500 attendance at the last show in 2015, the Japan Automobile Manufacturers Association has said.

Men accounted for 75.9 percent of the total, declining from 82.3 percent, and women 24.1 percent, up from 17.7 percent, according to JAMA, the organizer of the event, held at the Tokyo Big Sight exhibition center in Koto Ward from Oct. 27 until Sunday.

The proportion of visitors aged between 15 and 39 came to 51.3 percent, up from 42.2 percent.

The drop in the overall number may have reflected bad weather as heavy rain from a typhoon affected Tokyo while the show was on, according to JAMA officials.

A total of 153 companies from Japan and abroad took part in the event, which had the theme of “Beyond the Motor,” and 380 vehicles were displayed, including 64 for the first time.

The next Tokyo Motor Show will be held in autumn 2019.