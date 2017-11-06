Trump’s fish-food dump delights hungry koi but outrages Twitter

As policy experts scramble to interpret the significance of U.S. President Donald Trump’s visit to Japan, there’s already one standout winner in the stock market.

Ukai Co., which operates an upmarket restaurant chain, surged as much as 7.3 percent on Monday following a local media report that Trump had dinner with Prime Minister Shinzo Abe at its flagship Tokyo store in the glitzy Ginza area on Sunday.

Trump and Abe were accompanied by their wives, and had dinner at Ginza Ukai Tei, a restaurant known for teppanyaki, a cuisine popular among tourists where meat and vegetables are grilled on an iron griddle in front of customers.

The guests were served a “special menu” that included grilled Hokkaido scallop, the restaurant’s “best quality” steak and a chocolate sundae, according to a spokeswoman for Ukai.

Meanwhile, Trump sparked a feeding frenzy on social media Monday when he was photographed dumping a box of fish food into a pond of Japanese carp during the trip.

Trump and Abe began by delicately spooning out the food into the pond to the waiting koi, which had been rounded up by a clapping Japanese aide.

But the U.S. leader apparently lost patience with this method and upended his entire wooden box into the pond.

The incident caused outrage among fish lovers on Twitter, with many pointing out that fish cannot consume such a large amount of food at one time.

U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson, standing just behind Trump, appeared to break out in laughter at his boss’s no-nonsense approach to koi feeding.

But some uncharitable Twitter users were less forgiving, with several writing: “Trump can’t even feed fish right.”