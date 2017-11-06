Airbnb Inc. inks deal with ANA, Peach to promote ‘new travel style’ and domestic demand

Airbnb Inc. said Monday it has signed a partnership agreement with Japan’s largest carrier, All Nippon Airways Co., and its subsidiary, Peach Aviation Ltd., in a bid to solicit more demand for domestic travel.

Under the deal, users will be able to earn extra miles and coupons if they reserve Airbnb properties through websites of ANA or Peach.

Airbnb said in a release that it is the first time the San Francisco-based company has partnered with a Japanese carrier, and said it hopes the collaboration will help raise awareness of the service and what it described as its “new travel style.”

Airbnb is stepping up its marketing campaign in Japan since the government in June passed a new law giving the green light to short-term private lodging services. While Japan has no laws specifically outlawing Airbnb-type services, the hotel law lays out conditions few private homes can meet.

The impending law change is bringing in a roster of new players looking to capitalize on the nation’s tourism boom once the law takes effect next year.

The announcement comes as the number of inbound visitors continues to rise thanks to a weaker yen and the easing of visa requirements.

Japan saw 13.4 million visitors in 2014, 19.7 million in 2015 and 24 million last year. The government wants to increase that number to 40 million by 2020, when Tokyo will host the Olympics and Paralympic Games.