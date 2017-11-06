Oita symposium explores ways unique carbonated hot springs can invigorate tourism economy

Municipalities that are home to carbonated hot springs have held a symposium in southwestern Japan to exchange opinions about ways these rare springs can help revitalize regional economies.

At the event held in Nagayu, a resort in Taketa, Oita Prefecture, on Sunday, examples of using the water resources for tourism and health promotion were presented to participants.

The symposium followed the establishment on Saturday of a liaison council by 16 municipalities across the country where there are hot springs that contain carbon dioxide in the water. Representatives of those municipalities agreed to cooperate in public relations activities and research on the efficacy of such hot springs, with help from experts.

In a speech at the symposium, Taketa Mayor Katsuji Shuto talked about resort development efforts made by the city including the payment of benefits to visitors, which is an initiative financed by income from the bathing tax.

“We want to continue to take on courageous challenges in order to carve out a path to a new era of hot springs,” Shuto said.

Taking baths in carbonated springs and drinking the spring water are believed to help ease symptoms of digestive disorders.

“I hope to spread awareness that carbonated springs are the treasure of our town, for not only tourism development but also promoting good health of our residents,” said Morio Hasegawa, mayor of the town of Kaneyama in Fukushima Prefecture, who attended the symposium.