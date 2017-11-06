Bomb threats force evacuations, snarl transport in Kyoto, Osaka, Hiroshima, Shiga

The city of Kyoto and other places in western Japan were hit by bomb threats on Sunday, when U.S. President Donald Trump arrived in Tokyo under tight security.

Just after 11 a.m. (2 a.m. GMT), Keihan Electric Railway Co. received a telephone call warning that there will be an explosion at Sanjo Station in Kyoto in an hour.

As requested by the Kyoto Prefectural Police, the company shut the station for about an hour from around 11:30 a.m. Passengers and other people were evacuated and no trains stopped at the station during the blockade.

Some 8,000 people, including tourists, were affected because the station is close to sightseeing spots, including Heian Jingu, a major Shinto shrine.

The person who made the phone call is believed to be a man. The person did not make any request.

Elsewhere in the prefecture of Kyoto, similar bomb threats affected West Japan Railway Co.’s Ayabe Station in the city of Ayabe and Nishi-Maizuru Station in the city of Maizuru. No explosives were found.

In Osaka Prefecture, a Matsuzakaya department store in the city of Takatsuki received a phone call around noon saying that a bomb was planted in the outlet.

Store visitors were evacuated. The Osaka Prefectural Police searched the store but found nothing suspicious. The outlet reopened around 1:35 p.m.

In the city of Hatsukaichi, Hiroshima Prefecture, JR West Miyajima Ferry Co. received a phone call around 8:45 a.m. claiming that a bomb planted on a ship will explode in an hour.

The company suspended the ferry operations to and from Miyajima, the island home to Itsukushima Shrine, a World Heritage site, for about 90 minutes.

A total of 35 ferry runs were canceled, including those run by another company, with some 6,000 people affected. No suspicious object was found.

In Shiga Prefecture, a sightseeing boat operator received a phone call just after noon apparently from a man who said an explosive was planted on the company’s ship, the Michigan, which cruises Lake Biwa.

Some 290 passengers were evacuated and the ship was searched. But no suspicious object was found.