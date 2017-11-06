Mexico researchers catch endangered vaquita porpoise

Researchers in Mexico have caught a female vaquita porpoise as part of an ongoing effort to enclose and protect the critically endangered species.

Mexican Environment Secretary Rafael Pacchiano tweeted a photo of the vaquita in a net sling Saturday, saying the marine mammal was of reproductive age and its capture “is a great achievement that fills us with hope.”

The vaquita was taken to a floating holding pen weeks after researchers released a calf that was too young to survive without its mother.

Vaquita populations have been decimated by illegal nets set for the totoaba fish, whose swim bladder is prized in China.

Less than 30 of the mammals are estimated to remain in the upper Gulf of California, also known as the Sea of Cortez.