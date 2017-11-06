Ryan says GOP tax talks include possible repeal of Obamacare ‘individual mandate’
U.S. President Donald Trump speaks while U.S. House Speaker Paul Ryan, a Republican from Wisconsin, listens during a meeting in the Cabinet Room of the White House in Washington on Thursday. The House tax bill released Thursday preserves the carried interest tax break despite Trump and GOP leaders' promise to do away with loopholes for the wealthy. | BLOOMBERG

Ryan says GOP tax talks include possible repeal of Obamacare ‘individual mandate’

WASHINGTON – House Speaker Paul Ryan says Republicans are discussing whether their tax plan should include a repeal of the Obama health law’s requirement that people have insurance coverage or pay a penalty.

The Congressional Budget Office has estimated that repealing that requirement — known as the individual mandate — would save $416 billion over a decade.

The mandate provides a powerful incentive for people to get coverage before health problems arise.

But the money represents a tempting revenue source for GOP tax-writers whose tax plan would add an estimated $1.5 trillion over 10 years to the national debt.

Ryan tells “Fox News Sunday” that “a lot of members are suggesting” that the tax plan repeal the individual mandate.

