The evolution of a century-old business

1914: Hot spring ryokan opens in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.

1991: Yoshiharu Hoshino takes over the inn from his father.

1995: Hoshino renames the company Hoshino Resorts Inc.

2001: Hoshino Resorts begins turnaround of struggling hotel in Yamanashi Prefecture.

2005: Hoshino Resorts rebuilds family inn and opens the modern Hoshinoya Karuizawa.

2013: Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. goes public on Tokyo Stock Exchange.

2016: Hoshinoya Tokyo opens in Tokyo’s Otemachi district.

2017: Hoshino Resorts launches OMO chain of budget hotels.