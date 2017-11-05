The evolution of a century-old business

1914: Hot spring ryokan opens in Karuizawa, Nagano Prefecture.
1991: Yoshiharu Hoshino takes over the inn from his father.
1995: Hoshino renames the company Hoshino Resorts Inc.
2001: Hoshino Resorts begins turnaround of struggling hotel in Yamanashi Prefecture.
2005: Hoshino Resorts rebuilds family inn and opens the modern Hoshinoya Karuizawa.
2013: Hoshino Resorts REIT Inc. goes public on Tokyo Stock Exchange.
2016: Hoshinoya Tokyo opens in Tokyo’s Otemachi district.
2017: Hoshino Resorts launches OMO chain of budget hotels.