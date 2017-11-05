Any hobbies? Just one — 60 days a year

Since taking over his family’s century-old ryokan (traditional inn) in 1991, Yoshiharu Hoshino has succeeded in transforming the business into one of Japan’s largest operators of luxury resorts. The Japan Times asked Hoshino about what he does in his free time, how he manages his health and his thoughts on succession.

What are your hobbies?

Skiing. I aim to ski 60 days a year. Last year it was 62 days. During summer I may fly to New Zealand for the slopes. I go ahead and book 60 days in my calendar in advance, and work on the remaining days.

I also read a lot of business books. It’s business or skiing. When there’s a new theory or when an academic I follow — like Ken Blanchard or Michael Porter — releases a new book, I try to take a look.

Do you follow any health regimen?

I only eat one meal a day. Only dinner. I’m the fourth-generation heir to my family business, and none of my predecessors lived to the age of 80. They all died of the same cause: heart attacks caused by hardening of the arteries. They all experienced a rise in cholesterol levels after turning 40. I am no exception. The first and second generations couldn’t quite grasp what caused the problem, but it became clearer during my father’s time. He lived until 79.

Health checks I took after turning 40 indicated higher cholesterol levels, so I began skipping breakfast to lower my calorie intake. That caused a temporary fall in cholesterol levels, but it soon began to climb again, so I began eating late lunches so that I eat less for dinner. Eventually my lunch and dinner blended into a single meal.

Do you have any thoughts on succession?

It does cross my mind. I have a 16-year-old boy who’s going through a rather rebellious period. Like it or not, I think he will have to be involved in the business in some form. The scale of the business, however, has expanded significantly since I took over from my father. That means our human resources are very important, and we need to build a system where our business and culture can be passed on whether someone from the family takes over or not.