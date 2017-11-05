Niger to let U.S. forces arm drones against jihadis

Niger will allow U.S. forces stationed in the country to arm the drones being used to track jihadis, having previously allowed their use only for surveillance, the government said Saturday.

The decision comes a month after jihadis ambushed a joint U.S.-Niger patrol in a volatile area near the border with Mali, killing four American soldiers and four Nigerien troops.

But Defense Minister Kalla Moutari said the decision had been taken before the Oct. 4 attack at Tongo Tongo.

“It was a negotiation that had been under way for a while. Arming the drones is an option we decided on before we learned of the tragedy at Tongo Tongo,” Moutari told state radio.

“We are dealing with very well-armed groups,” he said, and “armed drones are an appropriate and decisive response for fighting terrorism.”

Niger had been reluctant to let either the U.S. or French troops on its soil use the drones as weapons, in part because of fears for civilian casualties.

“There is a possibility of mistakes, but there’s no such thing as a clean war,” Moutari said.

Last month’s attack was the deadliest U.S. combat incident since President Donald Trump took office in January, and shocked many Americans unaware of the military presence in the country, which at some 800 soldiers is the largest U.S. deployment in Africa.

On Wednesday, a joint anti-jihadi force linking forces from Niger, Mali, Burkina Faso, Chad and Mauritania began operating with support from the French military, aimed at restricting the freedom of movement jihadi groups have had in the region.

The G5 Sahel’s activities will initially be confined to Burkina Faso, Mali and Niger, where governments have weak control over remote areas.

The United States this past week pledged $60 million to support the counter-terrorism force.