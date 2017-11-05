Trump calls Japan ‘crucial ally’ after arriving for first leg of Asia tour

U.S. President Donald Trump touched down in Japan on Sunday, kicking off the first leg of a high-stakes Asia tour set to be dominated by soaring tensions with nuclear-armed North Korea.

Air Force One landed under clear blue skies and Trump stepped out with his wife, Melania, in bright sunshine to greet the crowds.

In a speech before U.S. service members, Trump hailed his host Japan as a “crucial ally.” “Japan is a treasured partner and crucial ally of the U.S.,” Trump said.

Trump said that “no dictator, no regime” should underestimate the U.S., a thinly veiled warning to North Korean leader Kim Jong Un.

“No one, no dictator, no regime … should underestimate American resolve,” Trump told cheering service members.

Speaking to reporters on the plane ahead of his arrival, Trump said that North Korea was a “big problem for our country and for the world, and we want to get it solved” but had kind words for the people in the hermit state.

“I think they’re great people. They’re industrious. They’re warm, much warmer than the world really knows or understands. They’re great people. And I hope it all works out for everybody,” he said.

Trump’s marathon trip comes with the North Korea crisis at fever pitch, with U.S. bombers running sorties over the Korean Peninsula and fears mounting of another Pyongyang missile test.

The president’s first stops are Japan and South Korea — front-line U.S. allies in the effort to force Pyongyang to abandon its nuclear program, and the two countries with most to fear should a full-scale conflict break out.

Trump and his “friend” Prime Minister Shinzo Abe enjoy a close personal relationship and the three-day Japan leg of the trip is noticeably relaxed.

The two leaders are scheduled to play golf together with Japanese professional golfer Hideki Matsuyama at a country club just outside Tokyo before having dinner together.

After the summit the following day, Trump is scheduled to meet relatives of some of the Japanese nationals abducted by North Korea in the 1970s and 1980s.

The meeting is a nod to Abe’s repeated efforts to make the abduction issue a talking point for the Trump administration. Abe and other Japanese officials heaped praise on Trump’s mention of prominent abductee Megumi Yokota, who was 13 years old when she disappeared in 1977, in his address at the U.N. General Assembly.

Abe and Trump are also expected to share their concerns about maritime security issues, eyeing China’s expansionary activities in the East and South China seas and Indian Ocean.

Trump’s visit to Japan comes just ahead of the annual leaders’ summits of the Asia Pacific Economic Cooperation forum and the Association of Southeast Asian Nations, members of which are engaged in territorial disputes with China in the South China Sea.

He and Abe may use their meeting in Japan as an opportunity to align their thinking on the importance of a “free and open Indo-Pacific region” before urging the other leaders to affirm the same.

Abe and Trump are also likely to stress their countries’ continued cooperation on economic and trade issues while demurring on the specifics of future bilateral trade, a sticking point in the relationship.

With Washington keen to pursue a Japan-U.S. trade deal that would likely put Tokyo in a weaker negotiating position, the issue is being worked out in a dialogue framework helmed by Deputy Prime Minister and Finance Minister Taro Aso and U.S. Vice President Mike Pence.

Trump’s visit will allow both he and Abe to boast of the strength of bilateral ties, with the U.S. president set to meet Emperor Akihito and Empress Michiko at the Imperial Palace on Monday ahead of his summit with Abe.

The Japanese leader has emerged strengthened from a crushing victory in a snap election and has firmly supported Trump in his policy of exerting maximum pressure on Kim, backed up with the threat of military force.

Japan has seen missiles fired over its northern island amid threats by Pyongyang to “sink” it into the sea.

On Saturday, North Korea welcomed Trump to the region with a threat to increase its nuclear arsenal and said the idea of talks was “daydreaming,” according to the state-run KCNA news agency.

“Trump only has to play golf in Japan, as he knows Japan will follow (the US) whatever happens. Everything has been sorted out beforehand,” said Tetsuro Kato, political scientist at Tokyo’s Hitotsubashi University.

Before the trip, Trump warned China that Japan could take matters into its own hands.

“Japan is a warrior nation, and I tell China and I tell everyone else that listens, I mean, you’re gonna have yourself a big problem with Japan pretty soon if you allow this to continue with North Korea,” Trump said on Fox News.

While Trump has been in regular contact with the hawkish Abe during the North Korean missile crisis, he pointedly failed to speak to South Korean President Moon Jae-in for several days after Pyongyang’s second intercontinental ballistic missile test in July.

Analysts point to Abe and Moon’s contrasting approaches to the crisis as an underlying factor, although both leaders will be hoping to press Trump into reaffirming Washington’s steadfast commitment to their defense.

Abe has backed his line that “all options,” including military action, are on the table, while the more dovish Moon favors engagement with the North to bring it to the negotiating table.

Trump labeled Moon’s approach as “appeasement” on Twitter, a comment that did not go down well in the Blue House.

“The two sides have subtle differences in their positions,” said Kim Hyun-wook, a professor at the Korea National Diplomatic Academy. Trump will not follow the well-trodden path to the Demilitarized Zone dividing the Korean Peninsula — a visit derided in Washington as a bit of a “cliche.”

The groundwork for Trump’s trip was laid by Defence Secretary Jim Mattis, who warned North Korea of a “massive military response, effective and overwhelming,” if Pyongyang resorted to using nuclear weapons.

On Friday, two supersonic U.S. B-1B Lancer bombers overflew the Korean Peninsula, as Seoul’s spy agency reportedly warned the North might be readying another missile test.

From Seoul, Trump and his wife Melania travel to China to meet his counterpart Xi Jinping who, like Abe, has solidified his grip on power, after being handed a second term.

He then travels to an APEC summit in Vietnam before heading to a ASEAN gathering of Southeast Asian leaders.

Some observers were fretting that a gaffe by the famously ad-lib president could send tensions rising on the peninsula.

“It will be a disaster if he speaks off the cuff and without thinking,” said professor Koo Kab-woo from the University of North Korean Studies in Seoul.

“If Trump says anything that can provoke North Korea, it could send military tensions soaring again.”