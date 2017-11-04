Public support rises for Cabinet — but not Abe — in latest survey

The public approval rating for Prime Minister Shinzo Abe’s Cabinet rose to 49.5 percent after the ruling coalition’s victory in last month’s general election, but most people do not want him to stay in power, according to a Kyodo News poll.

After Abe was re-elected by the Diet as prime minister and launched his fourth Cabinet on Wednesday, the Cabinet’s approval rating improved 5.0 points from the previous poll in September. The disapproval rating was 38.3 percent in the nationwide telephone survey, conducted Wednesday and Thursday.

But the survey showed that 51.2 percent of respondents do not want Abe to win another three-year term as president of the Liberal Democratic Party, which would make him prime minister, while 41.0 percent hope he does.

The LDP’s solid election victory boosts the chances of the 63-year-old Abe winning a rare third term after his current term ends next September.

With regard to Abe’s cherished goal of amending the Constitution for the first time, 50.2 percent said they were opposed and 39.4 percent were supportive.

In the election, Abe pledged to promote debate on revising the war-renouncing charter to legitimize the Self-Defense Forces.

At a news conference Wednesday, Abe expressed readiness to accelerate preparations for a detailed draft of the proposal.

The LDP has been pursuing constitutional amendment since it was established in 1955.

In the poll, 52.6 percent opposed to the proposal and 38.3 percent supported it.

The LDP and its junior coalition partner, Komeito, secured a two-thirds majority in the 465-seat House of Representatives election on Oct. 22 amid continuing disarray in the opposition camp.

Asked about the ruling camp’s resounding victory, 32.5 percent said it was “good” and 28.7 percent said it was “not good.”

Abe’s popularity plunged to 35.8 percent in July, the lowest point in his nearly five-year stint in office, as scandals that included allegations of cronyism linked to him. But support improved and stabilized after he reshuffled his Cabinet in August and appointed LDP lawmakers who were viewed as not especially close to him, including Foreign Minister Taro Kono.