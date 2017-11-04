Hotels surveyed on wheelchair access ahead of Olympics

The government has launched a survey on wheelchair accessibility in hotels and inns across the country amid slow progress ahead of the 2020 Tokyo Olympics and Paralympics.

The government drew up a set of proposals earlier in the year to make public places barrier-free ahead of the sporting spectacles, but the International Paralympic Committee said in May that improvements are needed to make hotels more accessible for Paralympic participants and officials.

A survey of 19,000 hotels and inns will be conducted through hotel industry organizations to see how many rooms offer sufficient accessibility for people with disabilities.

By law, a lodging facility with 50 or more guest rooms is only required to have one room designed to accommodate wheelchair users.

One industry group official said that renovation costs are standing in the way of progress on the accessibility issue.

As a step to help promote the nationwide barrier-free drive, the government plans to revise the law to promote the development of environments accessible to the elderly and to those with disabilities. A bill may be submitted to the Diet next year, at the earliest, sources said.

Under a 2006 law, new and renovated railway stations, as well as certain other buildings and roads, are required to meet barrier-free standards.

Japan also faces a pressing need to address an expected hotel room shortage during the Olympics and Paralympics.

While the government is promoting the use of Airbnb-style home rental facilities, a proposal to use cruise ships as hotels as well has been floated.