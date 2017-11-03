11 hurt after Kumamoto train hits trailer truck at crossing

A tourist train crashed into a trailer truck at a crossing in Kumamoto Prefecture on Friday, slightly injuring 11 passengers, the police said.

The accident took place around 10:15 a.m. on the JR Hisatsu Line in the city of Yatsushiro after the truck got stuck on the crossing. A total of 67 passengers were on the express train.

The police interrogated the 41-year-old truck driver, who was uninjured, on suspicion of negligence. The driver said the truck became stuck after the crossing bar came down between the truck and a shovel crane it was towing on the trailer, according to the police.

The train began service in March, traveling along a river and through the Kumamoto countryside. It normally operates with two cars but was extended to three after Kyushu Railway Co. (JR Kyushu) expected more passengers for the three-day weekend.