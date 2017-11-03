U.S. energy chief says fossil fuels could help prevent sexual assaults in Africa

U.S. Energy Secretary Rick Perry suggested on Thursday that the expansion of fossil fuel use in Africa would help protect people there from sexual assault, a comment that drew a swift rebuke from environmental activists.

Perry, a former Texas governor who has pushed to expand U.S. oil, gas and coal output and exports, made the remark while discussing a trip he made to South Africa last week.

He said a young woman from a village told him that electricity was important to her not only because it would free her from having to read by the light of a fire with choking fumes, but also from the standpoint of sexual assault.

“When the lights are on, when you have light, it shines the righteousness, if you will, on those types of acts,” Perry, a Republican, told the event hosted by Axios and NBC News.

“From the standpoint of how you really affect people’s lives, fossil fuel is going to play a role in that,” he said.

The Sierra Club, an environmental group that campaigns for increased use of wind and solar power, called for Perry to resign after his comments.

“To suggest that fossil fuel development will decrease sexual assault is not only blatantly untrue, it is an inexcusable attempt to minimize a serious and pervasive issue,” said the group’s director, Michael Brune.

Perry has been challenging what he calls an inaccurate narrative pushed by environmentalists that fossil fuels are harmful because they contribute to climate change. He says fossil fuels such as oil, coal and natural gas foster economic development and jobs and are an important strategic asset for the United States.

Perry and President Donald Trump are promoting increased domestic energy production as part of a strategy to achieve U.S. “energy dominance” in the global market.

Many advocates of renewable electricity say increased use of wind and solar can bring power to many remote areas faster than centralized and expensive fossil fuel plants or liquid fuel generators. Efficient storage of renewable power in batteries can be a hurdle, however.

South Africa satisfied less than 2 percent of its energy demand from renewable sources in 2016, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration, the independent statistics arm of the Energy Department. Coal provided 70 percent of its energy, oil 22 percent, and natural gas, 4 percent.