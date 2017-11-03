In Tokyo, Ivanka Trump says world should boost women in cutting-edge industries

Ivanka Trump, U.S. President Donald Trump’s daughter and informal adviser, told a summit in Tokyo on Friday that the world must boost women and minority participation in the fields of science, technology, engineering and math (STEM).

Trump, seen as an important influence on her father, has made women’s issues one of her signature policy areas since beginning her role at the White House. Her comments came ahead of her father’s trip to Asia — his first since taking office in January — that begins in Japan on Sunday.

“Female and minority participation in STEM fields is moving in the wrong direction,” she said at the World Assembly for Women summit. “We must create equal participation in these traditionally male-dominated sectors of our economy.”

She said her father’s tax reforms — unveiled by Republicans in the U.S. House of Representatives on Thursday — would benefit American families.

“We are seeking to simplify the tax code, lower rates, expand the child tax credit, eliminate the marriage penalty, and put more money back in the pockets of hard-working Americans,” she told a meeting room in a Tokyo hotel that had a number of empty seats.

Prime Minister Shinzo Abe said his government is aiming to mobilize women in Japan’s workforce and boost economic growth, launching policies such as improved child care in his “womenomics” program.

“We’ve put our full strength into creating an environment where it’s easy for women to work,” Abe said in an opening address to the conference. “I really feel that Japan has come a long way.”

Japan’s gender gap remains wide despite such efforts, with little progress made since Abe vowed at the United Nations in 2013 to create “a society where women can shine.”

Japan ranked 114 out of 144 in the World Economic Forum’s 2017 Global Gender Gap report — sandwiched between Guinea and Ethiopia and down 13 places since Abe took power.

Abe appointed only two women to ministerial posts in a Cabinet reshuffle in August, down from three and five respectively in his previous two cabinets. Only 14 percent of the nation’s lawmakers are women.

Men also dominate decision-making in business in Japan. Only 3.7 percent of Japanese-listed company executives were women at the end of July, according to the Cabinet Office, barely changed from 3.4 percent a year earlier.

Trump also told the audience that sexual harassment of women should “never be tolerated,” calling for women to be treated with greater respect at work.

The speech came as global headlines are dominated by sexual harassment claims against prominent men in entertainment and politics.

The new claims have revived memories of her father’s boasts about groping women, which emerged during the U.S. presidential campaign.

She said: “All too often, our workplace culture fails to treat women with appropriate respect. This takes many forms, including harassment, which can never be tolerated.”

The issue of sexual harassment has been in the spotlight since bombshell claims against Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, with allegations emerging against a host of others in the entertainment industry.

Britain’s defense minister quit this week in a harassment scandal engulfing the country’s parliament.

A videotape of Trump, which emerged last October, showed Trump boasting about being able to get away with inappropriate behavior.

“When you’re a star, they let you do it,” he said. “Grab them by the pussy. You can do anything,” Trump added.

Trump said the comments were “locker-room banter.” Several women subsequently accused him of sexual misconduct, which he denounced as lies.

His daughter was speaking just two days before Trump arrives in Japan at the beginning of a marathon Asian tour that will be dominated by concerns over North Korea.

Ivanka Trump will later hold talks with Abe to lay the groundwork for her father’s trip, which begins in Japan on Sunday. The U.S. president and Abe enjoy a close personal relationship and plan to fit in a round of golf in between the diplomacy.

She has joined the U.S. president in hosting high-profile foreign leaders including Abe, Germany’s Angela Merkel and Canada’s Justin Trudeau.

Ivanka Trump said women should not be defined by whether they work inside or outside the home.

“Truth be told, on Sunday nights, after a messy and wonderful weekend with my children, I am far more exhausted than on Friday evenings, after a long week of work at the office,” she joked.