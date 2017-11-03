U.K. seeks extradition from Libya of Manchester concert bomber’s brother

British police are seeking the extradition from Libya of the brother of the Manchester Arena suicide bomber on murder charges stemming from the attack.

Hashem Abedi, the brother of the bomber, is in custody in Libya. Sky News said Thursday that the armed group holding him indicated it would cooperate with the request if the Libyan attorney general approved it.

Police said Wednesday night that an extradition request was given to Libyan authorities earlier Wednesday.

Hashem Abedi is the brother of Salman Abedi, who set off the bomb at the end of an Ariana Grande concert on May 22 that left 22 dead and hundreds wounded.

Salman Abedi blew himself up in the attack.

Police say the warrant for Hashem Abedi relates to the murder of 22 people and the attempted murder of others.

Investigators have said they didn’t believe there was a large group involved in the attack but that they believed others were involved in the planning. They named Hashem Abedi as a suspect.

The warrant for his arrest was issued by a Westminster Magistrates’ Court judge and approved by the home secretary.