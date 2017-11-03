Collision worries prompt Navy review of all ranks and vessels amid need to fix Pacific force ‘mismatch’
The Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62) sits in Dry Dock 4 at Fleet Activities Yokosuka in Kanagawa Prefecture on July 13 to continue repairs and assess damage sustained from its June 17 collision with a merchant vessel. A pair of collisions in the Pacific that left American 17 sailors dead were avoidable and caused by 'multiple failures' of those on watch, the Navy said in a report on Wednesday. | CHRISTIAN SENYK / U.S. NAVY / VIA AFP-JIJI

AP

WASHINGTON – The Navy’s top officer has asked his commanders around the world to review their staff and ship operations, amid concerns about widespread training and leadership failures that triggered two deadly ship collisions in the Pacific fleet.

The chief of naval operations, Adm. John Richardson, says in a memo sent out Thursday that each commander must assess where they are vulnerable and what corrective actions they should take, then report those findings back to him.

Richardson is telling the commanders to fight the temptation to conclude this could never happen to them, because it can.

Richardson also says the Navy needs more ships in the Pacific because there is a “mismatch” between the emerging mission there and the level of naval power that can be generated and sustained.

